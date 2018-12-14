Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman has taken to social media to look for the Good Samaritan who helped after a car accident.

Rachel Joi posted her story on Facebook and it’s already been shared thousands of times.

Joi says that she was involved in a car accident Wednesday on Lincoln Way.

“I was struck on my driver’s side door. I was in shock and crying, sad cause I knew I had so much else going on, emotional because of everything that has taken place this year, happy cause I was still alive, scared cause I couldn’t get out and all the rest,” Joi posted.

She says that’s when a “sweet lady” came over and called police, reached in the window and started to talk to her.

“Then she did something I appreciated most of all, she held my hand and prayed for me. It meant so much! She was a friend when I needed one. She helped me center enough to call my mom and txt family. She didn’t leave me until the paramedics came. She stood there bent down in my window and talked to me the whole time. Cars didn’t slow down I heard them buzz by her. I told her to get out of the way and she said I’m not going anywhere. She held my hand like she knew me my whole life,” Joi said.

Joi is now on a mission to find the woman who she says “was sent by God.”

She is also thanking the White Oak Police Department, EMS workers, paramedics, doctors and nurses at Forbes Hospital.