Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has released their new beer to help the victims of the wildfires in California.

The beer is called Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.

Thousands of them have already been sold to raise money and there are plans to expand to raise even more.

There are several locations in the Pittsburgh area that are selling it.

To learn more about the beer, visit their website here.