PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people accused of killing a local pizza delivery driver during an alleged attempted robbery will stand trial.

D’Ambrosse Garland, 18, and Timothy Walls, 17, will stand trial fro the murder of AbdulGhaniyu Sanusi in October.

Sanusi was delivering pizzas for Dominoes Pizza to an address on Penn Avenue when he was called and told to drive to North St. Clair Street instead. A witness said they heard the suspects demanding money just before the victim was shot.

Attorney Blaine Jones represents Walls.

“Mr. Walls was not the trigger person. He was not the person holding the gun. He was not the person that shot anyone and all that we’ve done today is going to be most beneficial for Mr. Walls,” Jones said.

A police detective testified that Garland confessed in the shooting, claiming the gun went off accidentally.

Attorney James Sheets represents Garland.

“This is an 18-year-old young man, not without his problems but certainly not a murderer, cold-hearted, cold-blooded murderer. He’s an 18-year-old kid. This was an accident. This was tragic,” Sheets said.

At the time of the shooting, police say Garland was under house arrest for allegedly shooting his half-brother, but he removed his ankle bracelet monitor.

Both suspects were on the run when they were arrested. Police caught up with them after comparing shots of Garland on Facebook video to surveillance footage. Meanwhile, Sanusi, a Nigerian immigrant, was working to take care of his seven children.

Sheets says his client has expressed remorse for the shooting.

“This was never his intent for anyone to die on the night in question or for those children not to have a father,” Sheets said.

Garland and Walls are facing counts of homicide, robbery, conspiracy, as well as gun charges. Police say the 17-year-old Walls will be charged as an adult in the case.