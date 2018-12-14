Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to officials, the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. The crash is located at mile marker 48.9 in Plum.

The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed between Pittsburgh (Exit 57) and Allegheny Valley (Exit 48). Those restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

One tractor-trailer overturned and debris spilled into the eastbound lanes. As a result, there is an eastbound restriction in the area.

TURNPIKE UPDATE: All westbound lanes between Pittsburgh & Allegheny Valley will be closed for several hours. There is also an eastbound restriction due to debris on the roadway. **One tractor trailer is overturned, one is upright.** @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KNnQ0OKLLP — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 14, 2018

Meanwhile, the following detour is in effect: