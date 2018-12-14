  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM (KDKA) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to officials, the crash happened in the westbound lanes around 4:30 a.m. The crash is located at mile marker 48.9 in Plum.

turnpike tractor trailer crash Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Section Of Pennsylvania Turnpike

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The westbound lanes of the Turnpike are closed between Pittsburgh (Exit 57) and Allegheny Valley (Exit 48). Those restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

One tractor-trailer overturned and debris spilled into the eastbound lanes. As a result, there is an eastbound restriction in the area.

Meanwhile, the following detour is in effect:

  • Take Interstate 376 west (16 miles) to I-279 north (Fort Duquesne Bridge)
  • Bear right on bridge (I-279 north) to State Route 28 north exit
  • Stay on State Route 28 north (23 miles) to Harmarville exit, Route 910 eat (1/10 mile)
  • Turn left on Freeport Road
  • Re-enter Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Allegheny Valley Interchange
