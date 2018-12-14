Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area on Friday will give you a reason to smile until you hear about weekend rain on the way.

Our normal high temperature this time of year is now 40 degrees. We hit 47 degrees for a high on Thursday at Pittsburgh International Airport. Today, we could make a run at 50 degrees in many spots.

That 10-plus degree weather will stick around all weekend, but the problem is that rain will follow the warmup.

Rain will cover the viewing area from south to north through the afternoon. By dinnertime, most everyone will get some showers and that rain will become more steady overnight.

We’ll get a few hours of dry weather Saturday morning before a second round of rain arrives and sticks around the rest of the day and evening.

Showers return again Sunday, but will gradually diminish by the evening.

If you’re heading to the Steelers game, you should take a poncho to be safe.

Monday brings drier weather, but cooler temperatures with highs back in the upper 30s.