PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a 2015 homicide.

Allegheny County Police say Duane Moore was shot while sitting in a car in Wilkinsburg on Dec. 21, 2015. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

According to police, detectives identified Dale Taylor as a suspect and were able to secure a DNA sample from Taylor to compare to evidence recovered from the scene of the shooting.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police Department)

The DNA sample from Taylor and the evidence from the scene were determined to be a match.

Police say Taylor will be charged with homicide, weapons violations and recklessly endangering another person.

Taylor is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested in August 2017 after fleeing from a Wilkinsburg home wearing nothing but a bath towel.

