Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Inmate Death, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Jail inmate was hospitalized and later died Saturday.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper says a male inmate began experiencing breathing distress around 10:50 a.m.

Paramedics were called to the jail, and medical and correctional officers administered aid to the inmate until paramedics arrived.

The inmate was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 12:15 p.m.

Further details, including the inmate’s identity, have not yet been released.

