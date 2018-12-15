Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deceased body was found at one of the University of Pittsburgh residence halls on Saturday, a day before the student dormitories close for the holidays.

University Police were called when the body was found on the roof of Lothop Hall on Lothrop Street in Oakland.

After the Pitt Police were on the scene, the City of Pittsburgh Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office took over the investigation. It is not believed to be a suspicious death.

Authorities are waiting to notify the family before any other information will be released.