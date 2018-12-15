  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dead Body Found, Local TV, Lothrop Hall, University Of Pittsbugh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A deceased body was found at one of the University of Pittsburgh residence halls on Saturday, a day before the student dormitories close for the holidays.

Lothrop Hall Dead Body Found On Roof Of Pitt Dorm

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

University Police were called when the body was found on the roof of Lothop Hall on Lothrop Street in Oakland.

Lothrop Hall police Dead Body Found On Roof Of Pitt Dorm

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

After the Pitt Police were on the scene, the City of Pittsburgh Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office took over the investigation. It is not believed to be a suspicious death.

Lothrop hall Police2 Dead Body Found On Roof Of Pitt Dorm

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Authorities are waiting to notify the family before any other information will be released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s