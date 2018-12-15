Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A pair of beagle mixes are on the mend after authorities say someone threw them out of a moving vehicle on a snowy New York highway. The dogs were rescued by a passing trucker, but one was so badly mangled that a front leg had to be amputated.

New York State Police on Saturday asked for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in the incident Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 near Whitney Point, about 16 miles north of Binghamton. So far, they said, they have no leads.

“These animals have been through a lot, and people need to understand that this is not OK,” said Amberly Ondria, shelter manager for the Broome County Humane Society. “This is not something that should be done.”

The trucker told investigators that the dogs were thrown out of the right, rear window of a dirty, rusty Dodge Durango heading north toward Cortland.

