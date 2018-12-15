Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh and Lemieux Family Center hosted “The Children’s Home’s Holiday Jubilee” on Saturday.

Families participated in holiday crafts, enjoyed snacks, met Santa, mingled with former and current Pittsburgh Steelers and donated an unwrapped, donated gift to place under the holiday trees.

The Bus Stops Here Foundation, PITT VETS, Jerome Bettis and his former teammates dropped off a bus filled with toys.

Former Steeler James Harrison drove the bus, which continued to three other nonprofit organizations.

“Jerome Bettis and The Bus Stops Here Foundation, along with PITT VETS, have been incredible partners to The Children’s Home of Pittsburgh & Lemieux Family Center,” Pamela Keen, CEO of The Children’s Home, said. “Each year at our annual Holiday Jubilee, we get to witness our community come together and enjoy seeing the smiling faces of the children and families we serve”.

In addition to Bettis and Harrison, former Steelers Arthur Moats, Will Allen and Charlie Batch were also on hand. Current Steelers backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs also participated in the event.