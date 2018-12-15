Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Swiss

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Swiss is a young rabbit who made his way to Animal Friends after his previous family could no longer care for him. He’s an energetic, curious and outgoing boy who loves to explore his surroundings. Like most young rabbits, Swiss is still learning the finer points of socializing with people and other bunnies, but he’s making wonderful progress with the help of the dedicated staff and volunteers at Animal Friends. If your home has room for an active (and handsome!) young rabbit, hop on down to Animal Friends to meet Swiss today!

To find out more about how to adopt Swiss, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Mario & Charlotte

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Mario lived with a dachshund and an older lady. Was around older kids but never lived with them. He will nip if he gets scared, but we have had no issues here with him. Was housebroken, but in recent months, his owner was ill and could not take him outside. Is doing well with us. Was always taken to vets until his owner became ill. Loves attention.

To find out more about how to adopt Mario, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Charlotte is around 5-years-old. She is a pretty, independent feline with catitude!

Charlotte loves to play. She would do best in a quiet home. If you think you might be that home, contact Orphans of the Storm to meet this wonderful girl!

To find out more about how to adopt Charlotte, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24