Filed Under:Jon Lee, Jordan Coyner, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man whose murder conviction was overturned in what authorities called the drug-related robbery of a college student has been acquitted of the charge at retrial but convicted on other counts.

Allegheny County jurors on Friday acquitted 22-year-old Jon Lee of Swissvale of third-degree murder but convicted him of conspiracy and robbery in the June 2012 death of 20-year-old Jordan Coyner.

The Slippery Rock University student was slain at his parents’ Kennedy Township home in what police called attempted cash and marijuana robbery.

One co-defendant was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a life term. Another was sentenced to 14 to 30 years on a third-degree murder conviction.

The state Superior Court granted Lee a new trial, citing a detective’s failure to give him a Miranda warning about his rights.

