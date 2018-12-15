Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A major water main break is causing headaches for hundreds in several Pittsburgh communities.

It’s a problem that’s been going on for days, and those left without water want to know when it will be fixed.

The break happened on Taylor Street in North Braddock in a 16-inch water main that is about 100 years old.

Subcontractors with the Wilkinsburg-Penn Joint Water Authority say they are working around the clock to fix it, but they’re waiting for a replacement part, which is part of the hold-up. Crews are also having difficulties digging part of the main out of the ground.

The Prospect Terrace housing development and the communities of Chalfont, East Pittsburgh, North Braddock and Turtle Creek were among those affected by the outage.

Approximately 800 people were still without water Saturday, about 72 hours after service first went out.

Water has been brought in for residents and a water buffalo is set up at the North Braddock Fire Station.

Subcontractors hope to have the water line fixed by Sunday morning.