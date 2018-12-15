  • KDKA TV

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A state championship and a life were celebrated in Penn Hills on Saturday.

The Penn Hills High School football team paraded through town before a pep rally at the high school.

The victory parade celebrated the Indians winning the 5A title in Hershey last week.

penn hills football parade Penn Hills School District Celebrates State Championship, Remembers Bill Fralic

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The community also used the occasion to remember football great Bill Fralic, who died earlier this week. The former NFL offensive lineman was a Penn Hills star who later played at Pitt and spent nine seasons in the NFL.

“He set the tradition for what this program means. Everybody was chasing Bill Fralic. That name is legendary in this program. He set the standard, so when you talk about football in Penn Hills, we’re always chasing Bill Fralic. He was everything to this program,” Penn Hills Coach Michael White said.

Fralic was 56 years old.

