Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will not play Saturday night after being injured in Friday’s game.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that Letang is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

As the Pens were taking on the Boston Bruins on Friday, Letang collided with Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom and left the ice minutes before the end of the game.

Further details on the extent of Letang’s injury haven’t been released.

The Penguins face the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night. Sullivan says goalie Matt Murray will start.

