PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will not play Saturday night after being injured in Friday’s game.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Saturday that Letang is day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Coach Sullivan on the status of Kris Letang: “He is not going to play tonight. He is day-to-day with a lower-body injury… It could have been a lot worse. We’re going to take it each day as it comes. We have other capable guys that can fill in. We have to help each other.” pic.twitter.com/gNAidJprRP — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 15, 2018

As the Pens were taking on the Boston Bruins on Friday, Letang collided with Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom and left the ice minutes before the end of the game.

Letang is hurt and hurt bad. Not putting ay weight on his left leg. Hobbles to the bench and heads to the locker room -SK — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 15, 2018

Further details on the extent of Letang’s injury haven’t been released.

The Penguins face the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday night. Sullivan says goalie Matt Murray will start.