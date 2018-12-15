  • KDKA TV

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain, rain, go away! And it will… but not until Sunday morning.

We’ve picked up more than .80 inches of rain at Pittsburgh International Airport and some areas are bordering on 1 inch of rain over the past 24 hours.

There’s one more round of rain moving our way overnight that will finally exit mid-morning Sunday.

december 15 Rain Expected To End Sunday Morning, Lingering Shower Possible For Steelers Game

If you’re heading to the Steelers game, it should be mainly dry but cloudy with temperature in the lower to mid-40s. Still, take the poncho or rain jacket as we could see a lingering spotty shower or drizzle.

Monday brings a cooldown with highs in the upper 30s (very seasonable) and a chance for a snow shower in the Laurels/Ridges and Lake Effect prone areas.

