Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain, rain, go away! And it will… but not until Sunday morning.

We’ve picked up more than .80 inches of rain at Pittsburgh International Airport and some areas are bordering on 1 inch of rain over the past 24 hours.

There’s one more round of rain moving our way overnight that will finally exit mid-morning Sunday.

If you’re heading to the Steelers game, it should be mainly dry but cloudy with temperature in the lower to mid-40s. Still, take the poncho or rain jacket as we could see a lingering spotty shower or drizzle.

Monday brings a cooldown with highs in the upper 30s (very seasonable) and a chance for a snow shower in the Laurels/Ridges and Lake Effect prone areas.