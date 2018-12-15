  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rivers Casino Pittsburgh received approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to officially open its sportsbook after it completed a two-day operational test period.

Photo Credit: KDKA

“We’ve had a great reaction from our guests and the community to our soft launch, and we’re very excited to begin daily operations,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena. “Many, many people have collaborated to make Rivers Sportsbook a reality, and we thank each and every one of them.”

The Rivers Sportsbook officially opens to the public as of 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to midnight.

