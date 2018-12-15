Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) — Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer is officially a former member of the club after finalizing a $5.25 million, one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers at the winter meetings this week.

Shortly after to deal was signed, Mercer penned a heartfelt thank you to Pirates fans on Twitter.

“Thank you for the past seven year of making my dreams come true!,” Mercer said in the post. “It was an honor to wear black and gold and to be apart of the rich tradition of the Pirates Organization.

“The memories, friends, coaches and teammates I had made over the years will never be forgotten. Pittsburgh will always have a special pace in my heart. I would kick myself if I didn’t say thanks to the North Hills for welcoming and housing my family for the past five years! We had a blast!

“With that being said, I am excited for the new opportunity with the Tigers and can’t wait to see what Detroit has in-store! Go Tigers.”

Mercer broke into MLB with the Pirates and spent his entire seven-season big league career with Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs in 117 games this past season.

For his career, Mercer has played 821 MLB games, knocking in 693 hits in 2,710 at-bats (.256 average). He also has 277 career RBIs and 55 career home runs.