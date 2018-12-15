Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Traffic is moving on the Parkway East after an accident involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer caused a major backup earlier on Saturday morning.

The cause for the backup was a crash near mile marker 73.5 that involved a pedestrian, who was transported to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh in serious condition.

According to the police, the crash occurred when the pedestrian was standing in the left lane of the parkway. A tractor-trailer truck swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane and struck the pedestrian, who was thrown 10 feet on top of the center barrier.

The Parkway was closed for approximately three hours while an investigation was occurring.

