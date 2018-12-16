Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will wear cleats to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during Sunday’s football game in Pittsburgh.

The Patriots player posted to Twitter to show a picture of the cleats and named each victim by name in the post.

In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate Joyce Feinberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger 🎨 @MACHE275 🙏 @CJPBoston 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018

The cleats have the hashtag “#StrongerThanHate” written on the side as well as the Star of David.

In late October, 46-year-old Robert Bowers entered the synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring six more, including four police officers.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly flew into Pittsburgh early Saturday to pay his respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue as well as attend a religious service.

The Patriots will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.