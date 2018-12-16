Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will wear cleats to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during Sunday’s football game in Pittsburgh.
The Patriots player posted to Twitter to show a picture of the cleats and named each victim by name in the post.
In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate
Joyce Feinberg
Richard Gottfried
Rose Mallinger
Jerry Rabinowitz
Cecil Rosenthal
David Rosenthal
Bernice Simon
Sylvan Simon
Daniel Stein
Melvin Wax
Irving Younger
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018
The cleats have the hashtag “#StrongerThanHate” written on the side as well as the Star of David.
In late October, 46-year-old Robert Bowers entered the synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring six more, including four police officers.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly flew into Pittsburgh early Saturday to pay his respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue as well as attend a religious service.
The Patriots will play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.