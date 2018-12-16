Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MUNHALL (KDKA) – A Saturday night fire caused major damage to four business in a small shopping plaza in Munhall.

A fire that started in the Mirror Image salon spread to three other stores.

“It’s bad especially for this time of year,” said Tamara Marshall, owner of Mirror Image salon. “This is our busy season and for the people that have been coming to us for years.”

Investigators believe the fire started in the hair salon possibly by a space heater in the office, but it quickly spread to other businesses.

“There was extensive damage to the hair salon and the pizza shop had some major damage,” said Munhall Fire Chief Ed. Pletsch. “All the businesses have major smoke damage there was a lot of smoke there.”

Munhall firefighters needed all the help they could get after flames got into a thirty-foot section of the roof. Pletsch said that had it not been for a passerby who saw smoke, the fire would have been a lot worse.

Even though merchandise in the dollar store and other businesses was not burned by the fire, there was still heavy smoke and water damage meaning nothing can be sold.

“More than likely they are going to end up probably throwing all that stuff away,” said Pletsch.