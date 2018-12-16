Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The owner of the New England Patriots flew into Pittsburgh Saturday to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue and attend a religious service, according to reports.

NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala posted to Twitter that Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew into Pittsburgh early Saturday morning to pay his respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

In late October, 46-year-old Robert Bowers entered the synagogue and opened fire, killing 11 people and injuring six more, including four police officers.

Kraft reportedly then attended religious services at Rodef Shalom, where he was invited to speak by the rabbi. Kinkhabwala reported that Kraft spoke partly in Hebrew.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.