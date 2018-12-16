Filed Under:DUI, Lafond James Houck Jr., Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning, Pittsburgh, Police Chase, Police Pursuit, PSP, Route 28, Route 28 Chase, Troop D

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man led state police on a drunken chase on a busy Pittsburgh highway before resisting arrest Saturday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a press released that 27-year-old Lafond James Houck Jr. was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday night at 8:48 p.m. on Route 28 North. Officers questioned Houck about marijuana and then asked him to step out of the vehicle, this is when police say Houck began to flee police in his car.

Officers say that Houck crashed into multiple vehicles, including one driving and one parked, during the police chase.

According to police, Houck then ran on foot for approximately 200 yards before resisting arrest and fighting officers. Houck was taken into custody and charged with D.U.I., flee and eluding, resisting arrest and other related charges.

