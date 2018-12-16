Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CNN) — It’s not the holidays without fuzzy pajamas, warm chocolate desserts and a lot of holiday movie binge-watching. So grab your remote control and start your movie marathon. These are the ones you want to start with.

And no, “Die Hard” is not included.

‘Elf’

The best way to spread Christmas cheer … is by re-watching Will Ferrell’s best on-screen character ever, Buddy, journey from the North Pole to New York City in search of his dad.

‘Home Alone’ & ‘Home Alone 2’

His mother got it wrong twice, but we’re thankful because Kevin McCallister made two good movies out of it.

‘A Christmas Carol’

There are many adaptations of the Dickens classic, from the faithful 1938 one (above) to “Scrooged” with Bill Murray. Is it really Christmas if Scrooge doesn’t have his change of heart?

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

You can be the judge of who Kris Kringle really is, but this sweet family Christmas movie is one you can’t skip.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Watch the latest adaptation of this movie in theaters now, or opt for the 2000 Jim Carrey version or the original TV special. Whichever you choose, you can’t call it a holiday without the green man.

‘The Holiday’

What are the holidays without a little romance? Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz swap homes and find the love of their lives across the globe.

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

We don’t care how old you are. This animated classic, narrated by Burl Ives, is a requirement.

‘Love Actually’

Yes, we’re including this movie. Can’t beat Billy Mack’s “Love is All Around” remake.

‘The Polar Express’

There are many reasons to love this 2004 movie. Tom Hanks playing six different characters is six of them.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Follow the holiday adventures of the beloved entourage — and their dog, Snoopy — and learn the real meaning of Christmas.

