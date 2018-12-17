  • KDKA TVOn Air

Butler, Butler Area School District, Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Three schools in Butler County were briefly placed on a perimeter lockdown after police say a suspect fired a gun several times less than a mile away.

Butler Township Police Chief John Hays said his agency contacted Butler Area School District Monday morning about the incident, prompting the lockdown of the high school, intermediate school and vocational-technical school.

Hays says a suspect in what he’s describing as a domestic situation is in custody and likely to face charges.

The chief says the suspect is believed to have fired the weapon through an apartment door, grazing a woman in her torso.

He says she received medical care for non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

