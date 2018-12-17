Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials at the Chartiers Valley School District are investigating an alleged fight between two students in a high school bathroom.

Authorities say a girl is accused of attacking another girl, who appeared to be wearing a hijab, and now charges may be filed.

The alleged fight was caught on video, which has now been seen by thousands on social media.

The video shows one of the girls first arguing with and then allegedly attacking a smaller student, who can be seen wearing a hijab and is of apparent Muslim heritage.

It’s not totally clear what they were saying, but the student wearing purple can be heard saying, “You’re lucky you’re from another language, because I will crush you, [expletive].”

Several students KDKA spoke with call in incident unacceptable and say they are afraid of retaliation. They say the girl in purple has a reputation for causing trouble and they are hoping the district takes strong disciplinary action.

The Chartiers Valley School District has released a statement:

“Chartiers Valley School District does not condone or tolerate violence of any kind and will enforce consequences to the fullest extent. The District considers matters of student safety and security to be of utmost importance and strives to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of its students and staff.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, has also released a statement calling for state and federal officials to investigate the incident for possible bias.

They go on to say: “CAIR-Pittsburgh is offering legal support to the student’s family after she was shown on a video posted online being attacked in the bathroom of Chartiers Valley High School. The Muslim student was treated later for a concussion and severe bruising. Criminal charges are pending.”

The Collier Township Police Department is investigating the incident. So far, they say they don’t believe a hate crime was committed. Instead they say it was a bullying incident.

Charges and disciplinary action are pending.