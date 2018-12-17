Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EXPORT (KDKA) – Mourners will have a chance to pay their respects today to a soldier from western Pennsylvania who was recently killed in Afghanistan.

Visitation for Staff Sgt. Jason McClary will be held at Cornerstone Ministries in Export from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 24-year-old Export native was one of four servicemen killed when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan late last month.

He was flown to a military hospital in Germany, where he died at the beginning of December.

McClary’s body arrived back in the United States on Wednesday and was escorted by state and local police and the motorcycle Patriot Guard Riders.

Family members say all McClary ever wanted to do was join the Army and he did that after overcoming some minor health issues.

McClary received two Purple Hearts, three Army commendation medals and a Bronze Star.

McClary’s funeral will also take place at Cornerstone Ministries on Tuesday.

He will be buried with full military honors following his funeral at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.