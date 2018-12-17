  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is recalling a specific brand of lettuce due to the potential for E. coli contamination.

According to a press release, Adam Bros. Farming’s red and green leaf lettuce is being recalled. The products could be found in the green cases in the produce departments of Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

The affected products were sold from Dec. 3 through Dec. 14.

Consumers are being urged to check red lettuce for code PLU 4075 and green lettuce for code PLU 4076.

Anyone in possession of the affected products is asked to dispose of it or return it to the store.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses.

For more information about the recall, call Giant Eagle at 1-800-553-2324.

