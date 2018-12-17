Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The newborns and their families at Magee-Womens Hospital spent the day getting into the holiday spirit.

The nurses dressed up all the newborn babies for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Monday. But how can the sweaters be ugly on these adorable babies?

Each sweater was knitted by a nurse who works at the hospital.

“I tried to make ugly Christmas sweaters for the babies, but I actually think they turned out pretty cute,” said Caitlin Peachin, a nurse who works in the hospital’s mother-baby unit. “My top three favorite sweaters were the Christmas tree, my second favorite was the snowman, and then my absolute favorite was the penguin, it just turned out so cute.”

The babies and their families even got a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The hospital also decorated the nursery with holiday decorations, including a sign that said, “Ugly Sweaters, Cute Babies.”

The babies will get to keep their sweaters when they head home with their families.