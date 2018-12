Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A busy road in Allegheny County is closed due to a mudslide.

According to officials at the scene, Powers Run Road is closed between Freeport Road and Camberwell Drive in O’Hara Township.

Crews are were on scene Monday morning assessing the situation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

