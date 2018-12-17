Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Netflix users should be aware of an email phishing scam that has been circulating the internet for the past few days.

The scam concerns an official-looking email that claims there is an issue with your “billing information.” The email asks users to login and “update your payment details.”

There is a link called “Login Now” that, if clicked, will take you to a fake page that asks you to enter account information.

Police are urging people to not click on the link.

“Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away.”

Similar scams have been reported earlier this year.

Users can report suspicious emails or help protect their accounts at help.netflix.com.