NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly smuggled heroin into a Westmoreland County personal care home to deliver to a patient.

Police say the staff at the Grove Personal Care facility on Maus Road in North Huntingdon first noticed the suspect, 32-year-old Ross Lisi of Squirrel Hill, delivering the suspected heroin.

According to court documents, Lisi was spotted with a hypodermic needle in his hand after arriving to visit an individual staying at the facility just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they discovered Lisi in the patient’s room.

According to police, Lisi was surprised as the officer entered the patient’s room. He immediately became nervous, his hands shaking uncontrollably. Police say Lisi would also not make eye contact with the officer.

Investigators say a search of both Lisi and the patient’s belongings revealed about 75 stamp bags of suspected heroin.

Arrested at the scene and charged with dealing drugs, police say Lisi admitted to bringing the heroin into the building, telling investigators he did the same thing for the same patient when that individual was staying at another personal care facility.

As for the person staying in the personal care facility, investigators say they’re not ruling out drug charges against that person as well.

Meanwhile, Lisi is in the Westmoreland County Jail, held on $50,000 straight cash bond, facing multiple felony drug counts.