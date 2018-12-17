Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – A huge bar fight after the Steelers game sent one person to jail and knocked a woman unconscious.

Police say the fight happened at McFadden’s around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Ryan Brophy. He allegedly started fighting with police officers and medics.

A male officer said Brophy stuck his hand out, grabbed him by his throat and choked him with one hand.

The officer said Brophy kept trying to punch him and wrestle him. The officer tried to turn on his body camera and it was knocked off his chest during the struggle

In addition to Brophy, police arrested two more people involved with this fight.

Police transported the female victim, Kayla Brophy, to Allegheny General Hospital, after she was reportedly hit in the head and knocked unconscious during the scuffle. She will face a citation for her part in the fight, including allegedly trying to stop officers from kicking out Ryan Brophy.

Officers are expected to also charge the security guard, Jamar Terry, with simple assault. Police said he struck Kayla Brophy in the face with what appeared to be an open hand. Kayla immediately fell to the ground and was unconscious, according to police.

Officers also issued a citation to Cristian Melecio, after he reportedly interfered with medics and police trying to treat his girlfriend, Kayla Brophy.

