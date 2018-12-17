Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (KDKA/AP) – A police officer in a Cleveland suburb posted a message on social media after ticketing an 18-year-old for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The officer wrote on Facebook Sunday that he didn’t feel bad about writing the ticket because the teen needs to slow down before causing a fatal crash.

“You’re welcome. I’d like to believe that you were minutes away from creating an unspeakable Christmas tragedy when I stopped you. If not only killing yourself, you were well on your way to killing some innocent person who was minding their own business doing nothing else wrong but being in front of you,” the officer’s post said.

The officer says the reckless teen driver “seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision.”

The officer posted a photo of the ticket.

