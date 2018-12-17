Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A somewhat grey start to the work week, but temperatures are right on target with seasonable norms this time of year with highs in the upper-30s.

Dry weather will stick around through Thursday with a chance of a snow flurry/shower north in the lake effect snow areas tonight and in high elevations of the Laurels/Ridges.

Temperatures surge into the 40s Wednesday with sunshine and will be even warmer Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, rain returns late this week. The official start of winter weather arrives on Friday and Christmas Eve is just week away!

As for chances of a white Christmas, it’s looking more unlikely with temps hovering close to 40 degrees to start next week.