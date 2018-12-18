  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — The Belle Vernon School District is looking for a new varsity girls’ head soccer coach despite pleas from the players on Monday night.

With many of the team members holding hands and looking on, the Belle Vernon Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday night to look for a new head coach in the upcoming school year.

Some of the soccer team members and supporters of the coach say Tom Cameron is being railroaded for the wrong reason.

belle vernon soccer coach tom cameron Belle Vernon School District Begins Search For New Girls Soccer Coach

(Image Provided)

They allege that Kathleen Forte, one of the board members who voted to open up the coaching position, has two daughters on the soccer team and she is not happy with what she believes is her daughters’ lack of playing time.

Gianna Laurita, a member of the girls’ soccer team, said after the vote, “We poured our hearts out in front of everyone, and we said this is our coach, this is who we want, this is who is good for us, and we told the school board this is how we feel, and they ignored us.”

The coach’s wife, Kathy Cameron, was also on hand for the vote.

She told KDKA, “I am disappointed. I would like for them to tell me to my face, or put it in writing, why was [Tom] let go.'”

