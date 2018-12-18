Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges, accused of leaving her 10-year-old daughter in a car for more than six hours while she was gambling at the Rivers Casino.

Nicole Inks, 36, told police she and a man went into the casino late Sunday night to buy a gift card. The man was seen leaving shortly afterwards.

She told investigators she then decided to stay and gamble, but claims she thought the man was taking her daughter home.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, police say the girl called 911 for help.

Officers found her in the car, parked in the casino parking garage.

Officials from the Rivers Casino released a statement that reads in part:

“We cannot stop parents from making bad choices, but we are vigilant in efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring. Signs are posted stating guest must be at least 21 years of age to enter. Additional signs warn against leaving unattended children. This individual has received a lifetime ban from the casino.”

Inks was never put in jail. State police say it was a misdemeanor not a felony.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters reached out to Inks via Facebook, but did not get a response.