  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Local TV, Rivers Casino

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges, accused of leaving her 10-year-old daughter in a car for more than six hours while she was gambling at the Rivers Casino.

Nicole Inks, 36, told police she and a man went into the casino late Sunday night to buy a gift card. The man was seen leaving shortly afterwards.

She told investigators she then decided to stay and gamble, but claims she thought the man was taking her daughter home.

rivers casino Police: Mom Left Daughter, 10, In Car While She Gambled At Casino

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Around 4 a.m. Monday, police say the girl called 911 for help.

Officers found her in the car, parked in the casino parking garage.

Officials from the Rivers Casino released a statement that reads in part:

“We cannot stop parents from making bad choices, but we are vigilant in efforts to prevent such incidents from occurring. Signs are posted stating guest must be at least 21 years of age to enter. Additional signs warn against leaving unattended children. This individual has received a lifetime ban from the casino.”

Inks was never put in jail. State police say it was a misdemeanor not a felony.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters reached out to Inks via Facebook, but did not get a response.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s