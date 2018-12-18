Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – High pressure will keep skies clear tonight. With calm winds also expected, we have the recipe for temperatures to quickly fall down into the mid-20s, by morning.

In spite of that cold start, we will get another dose of sunshine with warming temperatures. Highs Wednesday are expected to return to the mid-40s.

Don’t get too used to this royal treatment, though.

Clouds will build in Wednesday night with showers returning to the area (especially south) on Thursday. These soggy conditions continue into Friday, but so do the mild temperatures.

Saturday is a different story. While there will be moisture still in place, cold air is expected to wrap into the system, bringing us soggy weather. This will mix the rain with, then change it over to snow showers.

Big accumulations are not expected, and it looks like drier conditions will last through Christmas.

So, a “White Christmas” does not look likely, but there is still some time for a Christmas miracle, so stay tuned!