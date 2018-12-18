Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A Connellsville native, married to a decorated veteran who is now charged with murder, is getting both local and national support.

The charges against the former Green Beret have sparked a large military investigation, and now debate as to whether those charges are justified.

In Connellsville, a lawn sign reads “Only two forces in life were willing to die for us, Jesus Christ and an American soldier.”

It is the hometown of Julie Ruck Golsteyn, who is married to Maj. Matthew Golsteyn. He is an Afghanistan war veteran and Special Forces officer who is facing murder charges for killing a suspected Taliban bomb maker in 2010.

The lawn sign belongs to her former homeroom teacher at Connellsville Area High School, who founded a nonprofit supporting the region’s deployed and veterans.

Linda Shearer also took to Facebook this weekend with a post urging others to contact local legislators to stand up for justice after the Army announced Golsteyn would be charged with premeditated murder.

President Donald Trump has also gotten involved in the case, taking to Twitter after Golsteyn’s story made national headlines. In his tweet, President Trump said: “At the request of many, I will be reviewing the case of a ‘U.S. Military hero,’ Major Matt Golsteyn, who is charged with murder. He could face the death penalty from our own government after he admitted to killing a Terrorist bomb maker while overseas.”

Golsteyn’s wife says she’s grateful for the President’s support.

“It is fabulous that it got the president’s attention, and if that is who has to step in to fix it, and make it right, so be it,” she said.

Instead of enjoying a happy time, after welcoming a new baby to their family, Golsteyn’s wife is defending the character and service of her husband. She disputes the claim that he admitted to “assassinating” a suspected terrorist bomb maker during his deployment when a trap killed two Marines working in his unit.

Golsteyn helped track down the sniper and earned a Silver Star for valor.

“My husband took care of an enemy combatant who did harm and was planning to do more harm,” said Ruck Golsteyn.

But after lengthy investigations, the Army says documents surfaced showing Golsteyn allegedly told CIA agents he killed the Afghan bomb maker, conspiring with others.

If convicted, Golsteyn, could face the death penalty.