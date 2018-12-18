Christmas is just a week away. If you’re looking for some delicious breakfast recipes for Christmas morning, check out these from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Eggnog French Toast

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 cups eggnog

4 large eggs

¾ tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

12 slices brioche bread

½ stick butter, melted

Market District™ Maple Syrup for serving

Directions:

In large bowl, mix together the eggnog, eggs, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Preheat a griddle over medium heat; Brush with some of the melted butter. Dip the bread slices in the mixture making sure the bread is thoroughly saturated. Cook until golden brown on both sides, approximately 8 minutes. Serve with maple syrup.

Vanilla Bourbon Syrup

1 cup Market District™ Maple Syrup

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp bourbon

Mix together and serve over French toast

Easy Holiday Sausage

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 6-8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp canola oil

2 lb ground pork

2 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp Market District™ fennel seeds

2 tsp Market District™ dried sage

¼ tsp Market District™ dried marjoram

¼ tsp Market District™ dried red pepper flake

pinch Market District™ ground cloves

1 ½ tsp Nature’s Basket® fresh rosemary, minced

1 tsp Nature’s Basket® fresh thyme, minced

½ cups dried cherries or cranberries, coarsely chopped

Directions:

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl. Portion into 12 patties. Cook the sausage until brown on both sides and cooked through, approximately 10 minutes. Serve with Eggnog French Toast.

Chocolate Hazelnut “Hot Cocoa”

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups milk

1 cup half and half

½ cup Nutella

¼ cup hazelnut liqueur (optional)

Directions:

Heat milk in a large sauce pan until bubbles form around the edges. Remove from heat and whisk the Nutella until smooth. Stir in the liquor if using and serve.