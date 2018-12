Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday evening in McKeesport.

The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. along 25th Street.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, but their condition is not known at this time.

McKeesport Police are investigating.

