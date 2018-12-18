Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Clouds are starting to part and we’ll wind up with mostly sunny skies to end Tuesday and temperatures in the upper 30s.

That’s fairly normal for temperatures in mid-December and we’ll soar way above normal starting Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and close to 50 degrees on Friday.

Rain showers will return Thursday evening with steady rain overnight and showers lingering on Friday.

We cool down again Saturday with a few wet flakes mixing in.

But, are you hoping for a white Christmas? We only run about a 25 percent chance of that now in our region and our chances are slim this year!

The last 5 times when a white Christmas (1" of snow at 7am ) was observed in #Pittsburgh were;

2017

2002

1995

1993

1970

So, if you are 48 years old you have only seen a white Christmas five times in your life! #pawx #Christmas — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 18, 2018

The outlook right now for Christmas Eve is a high around 39 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday! – Kristin Emery