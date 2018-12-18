Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he did not suffer cracked or broken ribs against the Oakland Raiders.

Roethlisberger spoke on his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan Tuesday morning about the situation and where the rumors about the severity of the injury came from.

When asked about the report of the quarterback having cracked ribs heading into the game against the New England Patriots, he put NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on blast.

According to Roethlisberger, his wife texted him in the locker room before the Patriots game wondering when the alleged injury got so serious. Ben told the Cook and Joe Show that he never had cracked ribs.

Rapoport tweeted about the injury Sunday morning claiming to have solved the mystery surrounding the X-ray machine debacle.

“From @gmfb Weekend: Unlike that faulty X-Ray machine, I can actually tell you: #Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger did, in fact, have cracked ribs last week. Mystery solved.”

This is not the first Rapoport rumor surrounding Roethlisberger in his career. In 2013, the insider reported that Ben wanted to be traded in the offseason. Rumors claimed he wanted to join former offensive coordinator Bruce Arians in Arizona.

“#Steelers sources expect Big Ben to ask them to explore trade options after 2013. They fielded offers for him last offseason. Could again.”