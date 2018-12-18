Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Mercer County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a minor.

According to Sharon Police, Jihaad Harrison is wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

He is described as standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Police say Harrison has a long arrest record.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department or Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.