Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Mercer County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a minor.
According to Sharon Police, Jihaad Harrison is wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping and strangulation.
He is described as standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Police say Harrison has a long arrest record.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department or Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.