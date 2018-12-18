  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kidnapping, Local TV, Mercer County, Rape, Sharon, Sharon Police Department

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Mercer County have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of kidnapping and raping a minor.

According to Sharon Police, Jihaad Harrison is wanted on charges of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping and strangulation.

jihaad harrison Police Seek ‘Armed, Dangerous’ Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Raping Minor

(Source: Sharon Police Department)

He is described as standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Police say Harrison has a long arrest record.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sharon Police Department or Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s