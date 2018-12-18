Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – One of the first legal bets placed at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino sports book didn’t exactly bring the house down.

David Eldridge was one of five people to make the first legal bets at the casino during a grand opening last Thursday.

While many grand openings feature celebrities placing $20 on their favorite team to win the World Series or Super Bowl, Eldridge plunked down $10,000 – and on the New England Patriots over the hometown Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, to boot.

The Steelers won, and Eldridge lost. But he tells The Tribune-Review he can absorb the loss and that it won’t keep him from betting in the future.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)