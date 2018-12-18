  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holiday Travel, Local TV, TSA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA agents have some tips for people traveling over the holidays.

They say you should get to the airport at least two hours before your flight because there are going to be a lot of people in line at security.

Also, make sure you don’t have any prohibited items in your bags such as knives or guns.

You can speed up your time spent at the checkpoint by taking off your coats and shoes ahead of time and taking large electronics out of your bag.

Anyone with questions about what you can and can’t bring onboard should tweet them here, or check out their website, here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s