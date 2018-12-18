Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA agents have some tips for people traveling over the holidays.

They say you should get to the airport at least two hours before your flight because there are going to be a lot of people in line at security.

Also, make sure you don’t have any prohibited items in your bags such as knives or guns.

You can speed up your time spent at the checkpoint by taking off your coats and shoes ahead of time and taking large electronics out of your bag.

Anyone with questions about what you can and can’t bring onboard should tweet them here, or check out their website, here.