WHITE OAK (KDKA) — A head-on crash along an icy road sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night in White Oak.

The cars collided around 9 p.m. on McKee Road.

The victims were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, but their conditions remain unknown.

Firefighters say the road was covered in ice, which may have caused the crash.

The road was shut down while officials cleared the scene and treated the road.

