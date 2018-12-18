  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, White Oak

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — A head-on crash along an icy road sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night in White Oak.

The cars collided around 9 p.m. on McKee Road.

white oak crash Firefighters: Icy Conditions May Have Caused Head On Crash In White Oak

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The victims were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, but their conditions remain unknown.

Firefighters say the road was covered in ice, which may have caused the crash.

The road was shut down while officials cleared the scene and treated the road.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s