PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you live in Pittsburgh and are looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you now have more locations from which to choose.
Last year, only two drop-off sites were available. This year that’s been expanded to 10.
The Forestry and Environmental Services division will chip the tress into pine mulch, which will then be available for free this spring.
Here are the locations:
Three Department of Public Works sites are available year-round for yard debris (including Christmas tree) drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
They are:
Hazelwood
3rd Division of Public Works
Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue
412-422-6524
Homewood West
2nd Division of Public Works
North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue
412-665-3609
Elliott
5th Division of Public Works
1330 Hassler Street off Herschel & Steuben streets (near Herschel Park) |
412-937-3054
The seven other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from Dec. 26, 2018 through Jan. 26, 2019.
They are:
Friendship
Baum Grove Parklet
400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue)
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Deutschtown
Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot, Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton)
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brookline
Brookline Recreation Center
1400 Oakridge Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Brighton Heights
Jack Stack Parking Lot
600 Brighton Woods Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Squirrel Hill South
Prospect Drive at Hobart Street in Schenley Park
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Sheraden
Park Parking Lot at Surban Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Highland Park
Swimming Pool/ Volleyball Court Parking Lot (near 151 Lake Drive)
Pittsburgh, PA 15206