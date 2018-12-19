Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you live in Pittsburgh and are looking to recycle your Christmas tree, you now have more locations from which to choose.

Last year, only two drop-off sites were available. This year that’s been expanded to 10.

The Forestry and Environmental Services division will chip the tress into pine mulch, which will then be available for free this spring.

Here are the locations:

Three Department of Public Works sites are available year-round for yard debris (including Christmas tree) drop-off, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

They are:

Hazelwood

3rd Division of Public Works

Melanchton Avenue off 5200 block of 2nd Avenue

412-422-6524

Homewood West

2nd Division of Public Works

North Dallas Avenue at Hamilton Avenue

412-665-3609

Elliott

5th Division of Public Works

1330 Hassler Street off Herschel & Steuben streets (near Herschel Park) |

412-937-3054

The seven other drop-off locations will be open 24 hours a day from Dec. 26, 2018 through Jan. 26, 2019.

They are:

Friendship

Baum Grove Parklet

400 Roup Avenue (off Fairmont Avenue)

Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Deutschtown

Sue Murray Swimming Pool Parking Lot, Corner of Cedar and Stockton Avenues (enter off Stockton)

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Brookline

Brookline Recreation Center

1400 Oakridge Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Brighton Heights

Jack Stack Parking Lot

600 Brighton Woods Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Squirrel Hill South

Prospect Drive at Hobart Street in Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Sheraden

Park Parking Lot at Surban Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15204

Highland Park

Swimming Pool/ Volleyball Court Parking Lot (near 151 Lake Drive)

Pittsburgh, PA 15206