MONONGAHELA (KDKA) — Holiday baking is a big deal and bakers have come to rely on certain iconic confections to create that perfect batch of cookies.

But now, we’ve entered the great Kiss controversy. Those little curly tips on the top of chocolate drops are being broken off.

“The excitement of seeing that little curl on the top and when we open it up, it’s actually not there,” cookie baker Cathy Previtali-Matush said.

Why? The Wedding Cookie Table Community on Facebook is in the midst of a baking rebellion, demanding answers.

“It was like a symphony that went up across the country. They all noticed everywhere,” Laura Magone, the Wedding Cookie Table Community administrator, said.

Magone is doing her best to mediate the madness.

“The cookie bakers got a little bit testy over this issue and it’s a shock,” she said. “They care so much about the look of their cookie. The presentation is everything, so to take the time to make a homemade cookie and then have a broken something sitting on it, it’s very offensive to them.”

Magone’s mom, Wanda Magone, has been baking for 80 years. She, too, is surprised at the uprising of aproned aficionados everywhere.

“A lot of people don’t like that, and they’re turning the cookie upside down,” Wanda said.

Hershey representatives have been responding to the group’s messages. At first, customer service told consumers it was deliberate so the pieces didn’t fall off after production, but now, they say they’re looking into the cause.

That’s a relief for Laura.

“So that the cookie bakers are happy, and Hershey’s is happy with us,” she said.