Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — A woman is in critical condition after a crash between a car and a tractor trailer in Duquesne late Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. on SR837 near the Thompson Run Bridge.

Allegheny County Police say according to their investigation, the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when a passenger car crossed over from the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into the tractor trailer.

The 24-year-old female driver of the passenger car was transported to a Pittsburgh trauma center in critical condition. The 55-year-old male driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Detectives say the woman was speeding and lost control of her car, causing the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.